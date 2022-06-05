San Augustine celebrates city’s history during annual festival

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - People gathered Saturday in one East Texas city to celebrate their town’s history. Heritage Day in San Augustine has become a tradition for the community.

Hundreds of people gathered on the sidewalks in downtown San Augustine to celebrate its annual Heritage Day. They were able to eat, play, and learn history from vendors from across East Texas.

Inside the courthouse, a small art exhibit displaying Texas art painted by San Augustine residents.

According to Main Street Manager Tracy Cox, Heritage Day is to highlight the city’s history. “

We have lots of firsts in San Augustine, so this is what we like to do to celebrate, the history,” Cox said.

While it takes several months to plan the two-day event with help from the rest of the Main Street board members and volunteers, Cox said this is their sixth year, and it is the biggest turnout they have seen.

Board member Jonathan Eckels managed the car show, which included custom cars.

“It’s incredible because this is people’s livelihoods, where they have spent their whole lives building their car and it shows,” he said.

Eckles said Heritage Day is a great way to provide fun for the community and visitors alike.

Cox says the city board members were pleased to see their big turnout and are eager to begin planning for next year.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.