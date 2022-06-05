Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! A cluster of showers and storms continues to track southeast through our I-20/I-30 corridor this evening, developing some frequent lightning, heavy rainfall, and even some gusty winds and small hail. Storm activity will begin to die down later this evening and a hot and dry spell sets in over East Texas starting tomorrow. High pressure builds back in over the area for next week and will shut down most rain development, as well as aid in temperatures trending well above average. Expect lower to middle 90s Monday through Friday with more sun than clouds each day. A stalled front along the Red River will help an isolated shower or thunderstorm potentially form during the afternoon hours of Thursday and Friday, but most of us will remain hot and dry. Our next actual cold front is expected to arrive next Saturday and should give us a slightly better shot at a few showers and thunderstorms during the day. Don’t expect a huge drop in temps behind this front as we will likely only cool into the lower to middle 90s by Sunday, but at this point we’ll take any cool down we can get.

