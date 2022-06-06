Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Austin Police looking for possible victim of domestic violence, armed suspect

Police are looking for an unidentified woman who ran into an apartment complex office, bleeding...
Police are looking for an unidentified woman who ran into an apartment complex office, bleeding from the head, and begged two employees to lock the door because her boyfriend was “coming to get me.”(Austin Police Department)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Police are looking for an unidentified woman who ran into an apartment complex office, bleeding from the head, and begged two employees to lock the door because her boyfriend was “coming to get me.”

The incident happened on the 12200 block of Heatherly Drive at about 2 p.m. on May 28.

When officers arrived at the scene, they spoke with the office employees who said, that moments after the distraught woman arrived and asked for help, an Hispanic male approached the door and began pounding on it and making threats.

The office employees said the suspect had a gun and began pointing it at all three victims and threatened to kill them.

The woman reportedly told the victims she should probably go with the man or he may “kill all of them.”

The employees said she unlocked the door and left with the armed man.

They described the suspect’s vehicle as a silver SUV.

Detectives ask for assistance in identifying him and the female victim.

The victim is about 5′6″ to 5′8″ tall and has blondish-brown hair. She was last seen wearing a green sweatshirt, black leggings, and white shoes.

The suspect has black hair dyed brown and shaved on the sides. His hair was pulled back into a bun, police said. He also has tattoos on both arms and was last seen wearing a black tank top and black jeans.

Detectives ask anyone with information or video of the incident to utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS).

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

