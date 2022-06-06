Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
East Texas Food Bank’s Summer Food Program kicks off Tuesday

(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The East Texas Food Bank’s Summer Food Program begins Tuesday, June 7.

The food program takes place at 27 different East Texas locations so children will not go hungry during the summer break.

“The Summer Food Program began in 2005 to fill the meal gap left when the school year ends and children lose access to free and reduced-price meals they depend on for nourishment,” said Dennis Cullinane, East Texas Food Bank CEO.

In 2021, the East Texas Food Bank said they served 28,811 meals to children. “This year we believe the need will be greater with the rising costs of food and are preparing to serve 50,000 meals across East Texas,” added Cullinane.

The meals are provided at various community sites Monday-Friday. There is no need to register and no proof of age or income required. Some locations offer breakfast and lunch but all offer lunch. For the full list of locations and serving times, click here or call 903-597-3663.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

