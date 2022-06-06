Grayson Rodriguez suffers set back in goal of reaching Orioles main roster

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The debut plans of Nacogdoches Native Grayson Rodriguez with the Baltimore Orioles has been put on hold.

Over the weekend, Rodriguez was diagnosed with a grade 2 right lat strain. Orioles Vice president and general manager Mike Elias said it will be several weeks of the No.3 MLB prospect resting his arm before they have a better idea on a time frame for return.

Elias added the time could not be at a worse time because it appeared the club was ready to make the call to Norfolk for Rodriguez. In his last six outings, Rodriguez compiled a 0.79 ERA with 47 strikeouts. It could be September before Rodriguez has the chance to join the Orioles at Camden Yards. If not, all eyes will be on Opening Day 2023.

