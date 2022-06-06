Judge dismisses Tyler County lawsuit against Netflix over ‘Cuties’ film

TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Netflix is no longer under indictment over its distribution of the controversial film “Cuties.”

Netflix had previously been indicted by a Tyler County Grand Jury in September 2021. According to the indictment, via the film Netflix knowingly promotes “visual material which depicts the lewd exhibition of the genitals or pubic area of a clothed or partially clothed child who was younger than 18 years of age at the time the visual material was created, which appeals to the prurient interest in sex and has no serious literary, artistic, political, or scientific value.” However, in a document dated March 2, 2022, Tyler County District Attorney Lucas Babin submitted a motion to dismiss the case.

“While the State believes the charged portion of Texas Penal Code 43.262 is constitutional, the facts of this case are better suited for other statutes,” the motion reads.

The motion asks that it be dismissed “without prejudice.”

