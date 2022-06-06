Killeen man fatally shot two dogs after argument with wife

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Krystoff Leanthony Joseph Irving, 23, is facing a slew of charges, including making terroristic threats against a household member, unlawful carrying of a weapon, and two counts of cruelty and abuse of a non-livestock animal, after he allegedly shot two dogs during an argument with his wife.

On June 2, 2022, officers were dispatched to the 3500 block of Christie Drive to investigate after shots were reportedly fired.

The officers soon learned the victim and her spouse, later identified by Killeen Police as Irving, were involved in an argument on the phone about separating and Irving allegedly threatened to harm the woman.

The woman immediately called 911 to report the threat made by the suspect.

Irving was reportedly at the woman’s residence after the argument on the phone, according to police. He allegedly retrieved a handgun, and discharged it towards two dogs inside the residence.

One of the wounded dogs belonged to the woman. The other dog was inside the home because the victim was pet-sitting for a friend.

Irving allegedly fled the residence in a Blue Expedition prior to police arriving.

Police discovered one dog had died as a result of a gunshot wound and the other was suffering from a gunshot wound.

An animal services unit transported the wounded dog to an animal emergency care clinic, but as a result of the severity of the wounds, the dog was humanely euthanized, police said.

Officers in the area located Irving in the Blue Expedition at the intersection of WS Young Drive and Elms Road.

After they pulled him over, the officers noticed “a handgun in plain view inside the vehicle,” police said.

Irving was taken into custody and transported to the Killeen City Jail.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.