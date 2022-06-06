Lifeguard shortage delays opening of Lufkin’s Jones Park pool

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Lufkin said the opening of the Jones Park pool has been delayed due to an unforeseen staffing issue.

The city said they are experiencing a shortage of lifeguards as seen by other pools nationwide.

The city said they will continue their recruitment efforts and will announce an opening date when available.

The city was partnering with the Boys and Girls Club to hire and certify lifeguards. We have reached out to the city for more information.

