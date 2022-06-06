Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lifeguard shortage delays opening of Lufkin’s Jones Park pool

A lifeguard shortage has delayed the opening of Lufkin's Jones Park Pool.
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Lufkin said the opening of the Jones Park pool has been delayed due to an unforeseen staffing issue.

The city said they are experiencing a shortage of lifeguards as seen by other pools nationwide.

The city said they will continue their recruitment efforts and will announce an opening date when available.

The city was partnering with the Boys and Girls Club to hire and certify lifeguards. We have reached out to the city for more information.

RELATED: Boys and Girls Club will help city provide life guards for Jones Park Pool

East Texas Food Bank's Summer Food Program kicks off Tuesday
Opening of Lufkin's Jones Park Pool delayed
