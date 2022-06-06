Lufkin nonprofit names newest executive director

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Church networking nonprofit Love In the Name of Christ (Love INC) has announced its newest executive director.

Paula Harvard, of Lufkin, was approved in May by the board of directors to fill the position.

The Board of Directors is thrilled to welcome Paula to the Love INC team,” said Larry Lasiter, Board President of Love INC. “As our community’s needs continue to increase and evolve, the ministry of Love INC must expand our sphere of influence and develop meaningful partnerships with churches, agencies, and individuals.”

Havard, a 2011 Leadership Lufkin graduate, served as executive director of the Pregnancy Help Center of Lufkin for 20 years until June 2021. She earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology and has experience in working with families, agencies and churches. Additionally, Havard has completed training through the American Association of Christian Counselors focused on coaching and mentoring individuals through difficult life events.

Havard said she is looking forward to stepping back into the nonprofit world.

“I am so grateful for my time at the Pregnancy Help Center and all the lessons learned during my tenure. As I carry that experience into this new role at Love INC, I am also eager to see how God further equips me to do his work,” said Havard.

Love INC opened its doors in 1993 and since then has networked with churches across Angelina County “to assist them in filling needs of neighbors with the Christ-centered mission of compassion and mercy.”

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.