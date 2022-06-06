Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Notre Dame eliminates Texas Tech 2-1

Tech trailed 2-0 in the 8th, but scored a run on Jace Jung's big hit.
Tech trailed 2-0 in the 8th, but scored a run on Jace Jung's big hit.(Texas Tech Athletics)
By Pete Christy
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 10:09 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Red Raiders battled to the last pitch, getting the bases loaded in the bottom of the 9th, but they couldn’t plate the tying run, falling 2-1 to Notre Dame, ending their season in the Statesboro Regional.

Tech trailed 2-0 in the 8th, but scored a run on Jace Jung’s big hit.

Texas Tech finishes the season 39-22. They went 2-2 in the Statesboro Regional, scoring 5 of their 8 runs in the 8th inning of games.

TIm Tadlock after the season-ending 2-1 loss to Notre Dame He loves his players! They battled till the end.

Posted by Pete Christy KCBD on Sunday, June 5, 2022

Tech lost two one-run games to Notre Dame, who advances to the Super Regional.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamarcus Creer (Source: Nacogdoches County Jail)
Police arrest Nacogdoches man accused of using blunt object to hit woman
Jim Sevey
City documents shed light on investigation into Nacogdoches police chief
Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
Source: Jasper County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
Jasper County deputies act on tip, arrest man in connection with stolen truck
Ethan Liming, 17, was found beaten to death outside of I Promise School in Akron, Ohio.
17-year-old beaten to death outside of school founded by LeBron James

Latest News

Aggies advance to Super Regionals after 15-9 thriller over TCU
Pictured is SFA softball coach Nicole Dickson. (Source: SFA Athletics Department)
SFA softball coach stepping down
SFA 4X100 relay
SFA sending 10 athletes to NCAA Nationals
Baylor Baseball Coach Steve Rodriguez
Baylor Baseball Coach Steve Rodriguez announces resignation