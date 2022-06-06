Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Pittsburgh woman arrested in Texas after trespassing at SpaceX Stargate facility, deputies say

Woman said she wanted to speak with Elon Musk
Elon Musk (left) and Nivea Rose Parker (right)
Elon Musk (left) and Nivea Rose Parker (right)(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Deputies with the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office arrested Nivea Rose Parker, 20, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, after she allegedly trespassed at the SpaceX Stargate facility in South Texas.

Deputies responded to the facility located at 1 Rocket Road in reference to a trespasser on June 1.

SpaceX security personnel informed deputies a woman, later identified as Parker, was roaming around the fifth floor of the High Bay #1 building.

Parker claimed to be an employee of SpaceX and wanted to speak to Elon Musk, security said.

An investigation revealed Parker was not an employee of Space X and that she entered the premises without authorization.

When approached by deputies, Parker allegedly tried to run away from the facility.

She was captured and charged with criminal trespass, evading arrest, resisting arrest, and assault on a public servant.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paula Havard
Lufkin nonprofit names newest executive director
Jamarcus Creer (Source: Nacogdoches County Jail)
Police arrest Nacogdoches man accused of using blunt object to hit woman
Jim Sevey
City documents shed light on investigation into Nacogdoches police chief
Opening of Lufkin's Jones Park Pool delayed
Lifeguard shortage delays opening of Lufkin’s Jones Park pool
Allen Michael Lee, 27, is charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child and one count of...
Man admits to raping 2 underage girls in motel room, police say

Latest News

Texas 4000 stopped in College Station on their ride to Alaska.
Texas 4000, Fighting cancer every mile
Former ‘Jack player, GA Davonte Fitzgerald joins Orlando Magic coaching staff
‘Jacks looking to end season on high note at NCAA Nationals
UIL State baseball Pairings
Marshall Shooting with Jamey Live
Marshall Shooting with Jamey Live