A ridge of high pressure will crank up the heat as we stay hot and dry during the week

Weather Where You Live
A ridge of high pressure will keep us hot and dry for the week.
By Brad Hlozek
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We will be dealing with lots of sunshine and hot temperatures throughout the week as warm, humid mornings give way to hot afternoons.  Morning lows will be in the muggy 70′s before abundant sunshine and southerly breezes allow temperatures to climb into the middle 90′s, which is a few degrees above average for the early part of June in the Piney Woods.

A ridge of high pressure will keep us hot and dry this week as the main storm track shifts north of our area.

There are signs that the ridge of high pressure will break down by this weekend, opening up the door for a weak cold front to sneak in on some northerly, upper level winds.  This will lead to a 30% chance of scattered downpours for Saturday before the front washes out just to our south, keeping the warm and humid weather in place for the rest of the weekend and beyond.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application.  It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates.  It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

