Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Biden to sign bills on health care for veterans

President Joe Biden arrives with Vice President Kamala Harris to lay a wreath at The Tomb of...
President Joe Biden arrives with Vice President Kamala Harris to lay a wreath at The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day, Monday, May 30, 2022, in Arlington, Va.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) – President Joe Biden is scheduled to sign nine bipartisan bills Tuesday aimed at honoring and improving care for veterans.

Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough is expected to join the president in the East Room of the White House for the bill signing.

Among the efforts is an expansion of access and improvement of cancer screening and treatments for military veterans.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paula Havard
Lufkin nonprofit names newest executive director
Jamarcus Creer (Source: Nacogdoches County Jail)
Police arrest Nacogdoches man accused of using blunt object to hit woman
Judge dismisses Tyler County lawsuit against Netflix over 'Cuties' film
Judge dismisses Tyler County lawsuit against Netflix over ‘Cuties’ film
Jim Sevey
City documents shed light on investigation into Nacogdoches police chief
Opening of Lufkin's Jones Park Pool delayed
Lifeguard shortage delays opening of Lufkin’s Jones Park pool

Latest News

Kelli Hagan missing, last seen Monday night in Buna
14-year-old reported missing from Jasper County
This March 17, 2020 photo provided by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections shows Douglas K....
Man accused of killing retired Wisconsin judge dies in hospital
Melania rests as she works clearing the rubble of a temple that was destroyed during attacks in...
Russia claims advances in Ukraine amid fierce fighting
LIVE: Biden signs bills for veterans care