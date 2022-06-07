Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Dates and times set for Texas A&M Super Regional versus Louisville

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics press release
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The NCAA announced the College Station Super Regional featuring Texas A&M and Louisville will run Friday through Sunday on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

Friday’s game is slated for 7:30 pm and will be televised on ESPNU. Saturday’s game is at 2 pm on ESPN2. A time for Sunday’s ‘if necessary’ game has not been set.

The Aggies earned the No. 5 national seed, earning the right to host a super regional if they navigated through their regional field. Texas A&M knifed through Oral Roberts (8-2), Louisiana (9-6) and TCU (15-9) to claim their 10th regional crown.

A very limited quantity of Lawn/SRO and/or Section 12 all-session tickets will be available to the public starting Wednesday, June 8, at 10 a.m.

Once all-session is no longer available, please check the 12th Man Foundation website prior to each game regarding the availability of individual tickets.

