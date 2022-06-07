Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Feeling the heat and humidity under the June sun this week

Weather Where You Live
We will be sweating it out as it remains hot and dry this week.
By Brad Hlozek
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It has been a sunny, hot, and dry Tuesday in east Texas as temperatures topped out in the middle 90′s, which is around five degrees above normal for early June in our part of the state.

We will be dealing with lots of sunshine and hot temperatures throughout the week as warm, humid mornings give way to hot afternoons.  Morning lows will be in the muggy 70′s before abundant sunshine and southerly breezes allow temperatures to climb into the middle-to-upper 90′s, which is five-to-eight degrees above average for this time of year in the Piney Woods.

There are signs that the ridge of high pressure will briefly shift westward by this weekend, opening up the door for a weak cold front to sneak in on some northerly, upper level winds.  This will lead to a 30% chance of scattered downpours for Saturday before the front washes out and the ridge builds back overhead on Sunday and early next week.

This will lead to sunny, dry, and hot conditions through early next week with not much rain or heat relief in the offing for the foreseeable future. 

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

