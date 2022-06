‘Jacks looking to end season on high note at NCAA Nationals

EUGENE, Ore. (SFA Press Release) – The Stephen F. Austin Track & Field program will steadily represent at the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon this week at the historic Hayward Field. Competition will take place from Wednesday, June 8-Saturday, June 11.

The men qualified five total entries, coupled with the women with three total entries. Overall, the Lumberjacks will send 10 student-athletes to compete across eight different events.

Live coverage will be available on Twitter at @SFA_TFXC and various ESPN platforms.

Men’s Day 1 – 7:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. CT – ESPNU

Women’s Day 1 – 8:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. CT – ESPNU

Men’s Day 2 – 9:00 p.m. ET/8:00 p.m. CT – ESPN2

Women’s Day 2 – 5:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. CT - ESPN

Men’s Pole Vault

Branson Ellis – No. 9 seed

Wednesday, June 8

5:00 p.m. PT/7:00 p.m. CT

Men’s Javelin

Cord Neal – No. 19 seed

Wednesday, June 8

5:45 p.m. PT/7:45 p.m. CT

Women’s Pole Vault

Erica Ellis – No. 12 seed

Thursday, June 9

6:00 p.m. PT/8:00 p.m. CT

Men’s Decathlon

Asani Hylton – No. 19 seed

Wednesday, June 8 & Thursday, June 9

100 Meters (12:30 p.m. PT/2:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday)

Long Jump (1:10 p.m. PT/3:10 p.m. CT on Wednesday)

Shot Put (2:25 p.m. PT/4:25 p.m. CT on Wednesday)

High Jump (3:40 p.m. PT/5:40 p.m. CT on Wednesday)

400 Meters (6:56 p.m. PT/8:56 p.m. CT on Wednesday)

110 Hurdles (11:30 a.m. PT/1:30 p.m. CT on Thursday)

Discus (12:20 p.m. PT/2:20 p.m. CT on Thursday)

Pole Vault (1:30 p.m. PT/3:30 p.m. CT on Thursday)

Javelin (4:00 p.m. PT/6:00 p.m. CT on Thursday)

1500 Meters (7:56 p.m. PT/9:56 p.m. CT on Thursday)

Men’s 200m

Jeremiah Curry – No. 10 seed

Wednesday, June 8 (Semifinals)

Friday, June 10 (Finals)

6:44 p.m. PT/8:44 p.m. CT (Semifinals on Wednesday)

7:37 p.m. PT/9:37 p.m. CT (Finals on Friday)

Men’s 4x100 Relay

Muzuri Mattar, Jeremiah Curry, Joseph Harding & Jonathan Allen – No. 11 seed

(Alternate: Justin Garcia)

Wednesday, June 8 (Semifinals)

Friday, June 10 (Finals)

4:32 p.m. PT/6:32 p.m. CT (Semifinals on Wednesday)

6:02 p.m. PT/8:02 p.m. CT (Finals on Friday)

Women’s 400 Hurdles

Nissi Kabongo – No. 15 seed

Saturday, June 11

3:57 p.m. PT/5:57 p.m. CT

Women’s High Jump

Nissi Kabongo – No. 12 seed

Saturday, June 11

2:00 p.m. PT/4:00 p.m. CT

