Jessica Cisneros requests recount in race against incumbent U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar

Henry Cuellar, who is one of the last anti-abortion Democrats in Congress, is facing the stiffest challenge of his career on Tuesday in a runoff election against progressive rival Jessica Cisneros.(KWTX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Progressive Jessica Cisneros is requesting a recount in her tight runoff election against nine-term Democratic U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar that remained too close to call nearly two weeks later. Cuellar was leading Cisneros by 187 votes, or 0.4 percentage points, out of 45,429 ballots counted as of Monday night, according to an Associated Press count. The AP will not declare a winner until the recount is completed. Cisneros said in a statement: “I owe it to our community to see this through to the end.” Cisneros, a 29-year-old immigration attorney, forced the runoff in March after she came within 1,000 votes of Cuellar. She also ran against him in 2020, losing by 4 percentage points.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

