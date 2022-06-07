Tuesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly/partly cloudy skies this morning with temperatures sitting in the 70s areawide. Clouds clear out some heading into the afternoon, should be looking partly cloudy to mostly sunny for the second half of the day. Temperatures yesterday ran a bit cooler than expected, so I’ve trended cooler for today as well. We’ll peak in the mid 90s this afternoon, still feeling like the low 100s with the humidity.

As mentioned yesterday, the ridge of high pressure dominating our pattern right now is expected to move west just enough later this week to allow a low chance for showers on Thursday and Friday, better chance Saturday, and a very low chance for Sunday. This won’t be enough to cooler temps much though, at least for the work week.

Still forecasting highs near the century mark by the end of the week, with a bit of a cool down for the weekend with the pattern shift, then back to near triple digit heat to start next week. For reference, these temperatures are about ten degrees above where we would normally be this time of year. Yes, it is summer, but this is statistically not the normal for us. That said, hopefully you’ll be able to find a way to stay cool today, make sure you’re staying hydrated too. Have a terrific Tuesday!

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.