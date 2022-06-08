Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

1 dead, 8 injured after driver hits pedestrians in Berlin

A car came to a stop after crashing into a crowd of people and a storefront window in central...
A car came to a stop after crashing into a crowd of people and a storefront window in central Berlin, Germany.(Source: APTN via ABC NewsOne)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN (AP) — Rescue services say a man has driven a car into pedestrians in a popular Berlin shopping district, killing at at least one person and injuring at least eight others.

Authorities said several of the injured were in a serious condition. Police said the man drove into people on a street corner at around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday before getting the car back on the road and then crashing into a shop window around a block further on.

The driver was immediately detained and was being questioned. Police said they are trying to determine whether he deliberately drove into pedestrians or whether it was an accident, possibly caused by a medical emergency.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nacogdoches police seeking information on fatal hit-and-run
Kelli Hagan missing, last seen Monday night in Buna
14-year-old reported missing from Jasper County
Paula Havard
Lufkin nonprofit names newest executive director
Lines of cars waited for the opening of the new Patrick Mahomes-owned Whataburger in Kansas...
Patrick Mahomes opens first Whataburger in Kansas City
A family pays their respects next to crosses bearing the names of Tuesday's shooting victims at...
‘Told my kids to act like they’re asleep’: Uvalde teacher who survived shooting speaks

Latest News

In this March 4, 2021 file photo, a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine rests on a table at a...
Moderna says updated COVID shot boosts omicron protection
Dr. Larry Nassar, appears in court for a plea hearing on Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. The...
Simone Biles, others seek $1B-plus from FBI over Nassar
A man searches for metal scraps in a shelled neighbourhood in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine,...
Ukrainian forces could pull back from embattled eastern city
The White House is calling on Congress to "act now to reduce gun violence and save lives."
Lawmakers working on bipartisan gun legislation deal