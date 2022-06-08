Missing fugitive from Bryan captured at Mexico’s border

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Brazos County fugitive who has been on the run has been apprehended by Border Patrol authorities near Mexico, KBTX sources confirm.

Ben Arevalo, III, was found guilty earlier this month for the offense of aggravated kidnapping of an ex-girlfriend in 2019 and received a sentence of 35 years.

Arevalo was out on bail and left court on Tuesday afternoon but never returned for his sentencing on Wednesday, June 1.

The trial continued in his absence.

Assistant District Attorney Jessica Escue has been doing her job for 15 years and says she’s never had a defendant go missing the day before their sentencing.

“It is very rare for a defendant to disappear in the middle of trial. Usually, if defendants are going to jump bail they will do it prior to the beginning of the trial,” said Escue.

“Him running just merely delays the inevitable,” she said in an interview with us last week.

