Nacogdoches police seeking information on fatal hit-and-run

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches Police Department is investigating a what they believe is a hit-and-run incident that left one person dead.

According to a social media post by the department, officers were dispatched to a scene in the 3300 block of Old Tyler Road around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. A passing motorist had alerted authorities that an adult male was laying next to the roadway. Upon arrival, officers said they found the man dead from injuries sustained during what they believe was a hit-and-run. The appears to have been riding a bicycle before he was hit.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area for now.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call the Nacogdoches Police Department at 936-559-2607.

