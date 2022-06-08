Staying hot and mainly dry as we flirt with the century mark in the next week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Despite some passing clouds moving through east Texas along an outflow boundary this afternoon, it was still a hot day with highs topping out in the middle 90′s.

We will be dealing with lots of sunshine and hot temperatures throughout the week as warm, humid mornings give way to hot afternoons. Morning lows will be in the muggy 70′s before abundant sunshine and southerly breezes allow temperatures to climb into the middle-to-upper 90′s, which is five-to-eight degrees above average for this time of year in the Piney Woods.

There are signs that the ridge of high pressure will briefly shift westward by the end of this week and the start to the weekend, opening up the door for a weak cold front to encroach on the Piney Woods on some northerly, upper level winds. This will lead to a 20% chance of isolated downpours for Friday and Saturday before the front washes out and the ridge builds back overhead on Sunday and early next week.

Most areas will remain hot and dry, but this is the only chance we have to see a chance of rain given our weather pattern setup.

Sunny, dry, and hot conditions will return Sunday through early next week with not much rain or heat relief in the offing for the foreseeable future. That means you may want to turn on those sprinkler systems since vegetation will be drying out with the abundant sunshine and long days this time of year.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.