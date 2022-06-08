Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: France’s Gattefosse breaks ground on new Lufkin manufacturing facility

By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - French pharmaceutical corporation Gattefosse held a groundbreaking event at Lufkin’s business park for the company’s first North American facility. Construction is to expected to be completed by 2024 according to CEO Eric Brun. Gattefosse is a 140-year-old family-owned company based in Lyon, France.

