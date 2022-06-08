Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Wednesday’s Weather: Hot and muggy today

By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! It will be quite the hot and muggy Wednesday as temperatures are set to remain well above average throughout the day. We’re waking up to some muggy lower 70s with partly cloudy skies. Cloud cover will disperse some as we get closer to the lunch time hour, and temperatures are really going to climb. Highs for today will range in the lower to middle 90s, and a few hot spots will likely climb up to the 95/96-degree range. There will be some thunderstorms in southern Oklahoma that just might make it south of the Red River by late morning/early afternoon. If these storms are able to hold together long enough to make it into East Texas, then some areas north of I-20 just may get a brief downpour and some gusty winds. This rain is not guaranteed, but is worth mentioning as rain chances are quite sparse over the next several days. Temperatures will steadily climb over the remainder of the week, with some areas potentially climbing upwards of 97 degrees for Thursday and Friday with sunshine and continued south winds. Even hotter by the weekend as afternoon temperatures will likely range in the middle to upper 90s, but heat index values will easily exceed the 100 degree mark, so please be safe and stay hydrated while out in the heat. For now, it does not look like much relief from this hot weather is in the near future, as highs will remain in the middle to upper 90s for the start of next week as well. Folks, remember how hot car interiors can get. ALWAYS look behind you and check the back seat before you leave your vehicle. It never hurts to be safe. It just might save a life.

