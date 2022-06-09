Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

2 rescued after falling into chocolate tank at M&M factory, authorities say

Authorities said two people had to be rescued on Thursday at a Mars M&M factory in Pennsylvania...
Authorities said two people had to be rescued on Thursday at a Mars M&M factory in Pennsylvania after they became stuck in a chocolate tank.(WHP)
By WHP Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHP) - Authorities in Pennsylvania said firefighters rescued two people from a chocolate tank at a Mars M&M factory Thursday.

One of the people was injured seriously enough to be taken to the hospital by helicopter, with the other person also getting medical attention at a hospital.

Rescuers said they had to cut a hole in the side of the tank to get them out as crews were not able to pull the people out from the top.

According to authorities, it was not initially clear who the people were or how they fell into the tank, but their investigation continued.

The M&M facility is located in Lancaster County, not far from Hershey, which is well known for its chocolate factory.

Copyright 2022 WHP via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former unit road engineer files whistleblower lawsuit against Angelina County, commissioner
Former unit road engineer files whistleblower lawsuit against Angelina County, commissioner
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
What is that? Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo
Nacogdoches police seeking information on fatal hit-and-run
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
Gattefosse groundbreaking in Lufkin.
France’s Gattefossé breaks ground on new Lufkin manufacturing facility

Latest News

Sgt. Eddie Ibarra, left, and Lt. Travis Strickland investigate an accident scene Thursday...
Woman, 3 children injured in Lufkin rollover crash
Philadelphia Police officers and detectives look over evidence at the scene of a shooting in...
2 arrested, facing murder charges in Philadelphia shooting
President Joe Biden is working toward new agreements on economic development, climate change...
Biden seeks consensus at fractured Americas summit
The US military is easing restrictions on HIV positive service members.
US military eases restrictions on HIV positive members