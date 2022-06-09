Autopsy: Family visiting Centerville shot and stabbed to death

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Autopsy results released Thursday show all five family members believed to be killed by Gonzalo Lopez were shot and stabbed to death at their vacation home in Centerville.

Examining Pathologists from the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas say both a shotgun and a sharp instrument were used in the murders.

Two of the victims, including an 11-year-old, were shot in the back.

Gonzalo Lopez escaped TDCJ custody outside Centerville last month.

Investigators believe he had been hiding out near the family’s vacation home.

