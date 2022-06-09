Brandon Belt grants birthday wish to longtime SF Giants fan

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The generosity of professional baseball player Brandon Belt strikes again.

Over the past year Belt has given out gifts cards and thousands of dollars to East Texans as a way to help his community out in tough times.

This time the generosity of the San Francisco first baseman came in the form of a birth day gift to a longtime Giants fan in Oregon. Olga Kraiter has been watching Giants games for 50 years and Belt has become her favorite player of the past 10 seasons. So as Kraiter stated to prepare for her 98th birthday she told her family all she wanted was an autographed baseball from “The Captain”.

Kraiter’s family reached out to the Brandon Belt Fishing Facebook page and that is all they needed to do. On her birthday, Kraiter opened a FedEx shipping box and found more than a baseball. in the box was an autographed baseball and autographed baseball bat.

“Brandon went above and beyond to make my mom’s 98th birthday super special,” daughter Donna Fost said. " Before we went to bed that night, she told me that the presents from Brandon were the best birthday presents she has ever received.”

