Diboll heads to state tournament with full community support

DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - The town of Diboll is painted red and baseball fever is at an all-time high.

The Lumberjacks will play in the 3A State semifinal Friday at 12 p.m. against Brock. The game will be at Dell Diamond in Round Rock.

The team left Thursday morning with supporters lining Lumberjack Drive to show them support. Mayor Trey Wilkerson proclaimed Friday would be known as “Diboll Lumberjack Baseball Day”.

State baseball ticket and spectator information:

3A SEMIFINALS

9:00 a.m. Gunter (34-1) vs. Corpus Christi London (24-13)

12:00 p.m. Brock (35-3) vs. Diboll (38-4)

Saturday, June 11

3A, 5A, 6A FINALS

9:00 a.m. Conference 3A Final

12:00 p.m. Conference 5A Final

4:00 p.m. Conference 6A Final

Tickets:

Day Ticket: $15

All-Tournament: $40

Coaches All-Tournament: $25

Children Two years and younger: FREE

*Coaches passes can only be purchased in person at the ticket office with a credit card.

Online Tickets will be available for the State Tournament:

Dell Diamond:

Wednesday – Click Here

Thursday – Click Here

Friday – Click Here

Saturday – Click Here

Clear Bag Policy: Please note a clear bag policy is in effect for Dell Diamond and Disch-Falk Field. All bags larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″, including purses and diaper bags, must be clear plastic and no larger than 12″ x 6″ x 12″.

Spectator Parking:

Dell Diamond

Parking will be available at $10 a car at the stadium.

Broadcast Information : The NFHS Network will provide live webcasts of the 2022 UIL Baseball State Championships.

Fans, family and alumni unable to attend can watch the UIL Baseball State Championships live online with a subscription at https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/championships/spring/section/uilSubscribers can also watch on the go by downloading the NFHS Network app for iPhone and Android devices.

The 6A championship final on Saturday, June 11, will be televised live on Bally Sports Southwest at 4:00 p.m., and will also stream on the Bally Sports app and BallySports.com, for consumers who sign in through their pay-TV service.

