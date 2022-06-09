Diboll pitcher Colby DeJesus carrying family legacy deep into the playoffs

Diboll , Texas (KTRE) - The DeJesus name has roots deep in East Texas baseball. On Friday, Diboll senior Colby DeJesus has a chance to write the next chapter in his family’s baseball story.

Diboll will play Brock in the 3A state semifinal with a chance for Diboll to move on to their first ever state championship game on Saturday. This is Brock’s seventh appearance at the state tournament.

“We all feel good,” DeJesus said. “it is new for everyone here. We are just hoping everyone does their thing and it all turns out good for us in the end.”

DeJesus is hoping for two more games before he heads off to the University of Houston. The senior had some big shoes to fill in high school and has done a pretty good job at that task. As a kid he watched both of his brothers excel on the diamond. Erik graduated from Diboll in 2014 and went on to play at SFA where he would become the programs all-time leader in walks drawn. Eric is now a coach in East Texas. In 2009, the oldest sibling became a baseball hero in Lufkin after he hit the winning home run for Lufkin in the state semifinals against Pearland. Luis would go on to play at Angelina College and then get drafted by the Cleveland Indians,

“It is really cool,” Colby said. “they expect a lot from me so I hope I can make it further than them.”

It is unclear how good Colby can be after high school but two more wins would give him the best finish of the three.

“I will hold it over them if we win,” Colby said. “Everyday. Everyday.”

Colby enjoyed the time of watching his brothers and while he is his own player he has taken away a few key points to help him reach his goal with Diboll.

“Just don’t take anything for granted,” DeJesus said. “Everyday is not promised and I am just lucky to be playing with one of the top 4 teams in 3A. Hopefully it is good for us.”

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.