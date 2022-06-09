Jon Decker discusses Summit of the Americas plans to curb immigration

LOS ANGELES, California (KLTV) - White House correspondent Jon Decker said on the second day of the 3-day Summit of the Americas 21 countries are signaling their commitment to crack down on the number of migrants heading to the border.

Decker said one goal of the summit is to focus on economic development in Latin America. He said Vice President Harris has a commitment of $3.2 billion from the private sector to “prop up economies” and lessen the need for people to leave their home countries.

