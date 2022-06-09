Lubbock man accused of sexually abusing child for a decade

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man is accused of sexually abusing his adopted son for nearly a decade.

Nathan Grassie, 46, was arrested Wednesday on charges of continuous sexual abuse of a child and child indecency. According to the warrant, the child was around 10 years old when the abuse started and continued until he was 18.

The family told investigators the child came to live with them at eight years old and adopted him after he turned 18. The victim told police he never reported the abuse because “he was always told {Grassie} would hurt their family if he did.”

Abuse became more frequent over the next 10 years, according to the warrant. The victim told police Grassie would watch child pornography of adult men sexually abusing their sons. Grassie made the child do “just about everything that one could imagine sexually,” according to the warrant.

The victim told investigators he “felt like if he would just keep doing it then he was protecting other kids from harm.”

The warrant indicates there are likely other boys that have been abused by Grassie.

Grassie is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center. His bond has not been set.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.