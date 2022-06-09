Nazareth’s pitching shuts down Kennard in 1A semifinal

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KTRE) - The Kennard Tigers could not overcome a big time pitching performance from Nazareth’s Trent Gerber as the Tigers fell in the 1A state semifinal.

Nazareth scored the game’s only run in the first inning with the bases loaded. From there it was all defense as Kennard could only get three hits on the day.

The Swifts were able to get seven hits and committed two errors. Gerber had 10 strikeouts for Nazareth. He faced 25 batters and threw 95 pitches. Dylan Cole threw five strikeouts over six innings with 69 pitches. Fifty of those pitches were strikes.

Kennard finished their season at 24-15.

