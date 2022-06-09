Sweltering summer temperatures in store with not much relief in sight

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The ring of fire is in full effect as thunderstorms continue to fire up on the outer periphery of a ridge of high pressure continues to sit over southwest Texas. The storms represent the fire as we sit inside the ring, which is why we are staying hot and dry.

The ridge of high pressure that has been in control the past few days is starting to shift a bit further to the west. This will allow a heavy thunderstorm complex to skirt our area on Friday as severe weather with damaging winds is possible just to our east across northern and central Louisiana. These storms will be rotating to the southeast. Since the ridge will shift position, I will introduce a 20% chance of a strong storm or two possibly sneaking into our far eastern counties. Having said that, most areas will stay completely dry tomorrow as we sweat it out, once again.

We will be dealing with lots of sunshine and hot temperatures for the foreseeable future as warm, humid mornings give way to hot afternoons.

It should be noted that the record highs are right around the century mark in the days ahead. We will be making a run at the century mark this weekend and early next week when the heat dome will be overhead, limiting cloud cover and allowing the heat to bake east Texas.

There are some signs that by the latter half of next week, the heat dome will shift to the mid-Atlantic region, possibly allowing some deeper moisture and sea breeze showers to enter the equation.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.