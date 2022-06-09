Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

A stray shower or thunderstorm possible this afternoon. Hot and dry by the weekend.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! We’ll see a fair mix of sun and clouds this afternoon as highs range in the hot lower to middle 90s. Very spotty showers and maybe a stray thunderstorm is possible this afternoon thanks to a stalled front along our eastern and northern counties. Coverage for this rain will not be great, but we’ll take any drops we can get at this point. Temperatures will steadily climb over the remainder of the week, with some areas potentially climbing upwards of 97 degrees for Friday with sunshine and continued south winds. Even hotter by the weekend as afternoon temperatures will likely range in the middle to upper 90s, but heat index values will easily exceed the 100 degree mark, so please be safe and stay hydrated while out in the heat. For now, it does not look like much relief from this hot weather is in the near future, as highs will remain in the middle to upper 90s for the start of next week as well. Folks, remember how hot car interiors can get. ALWAYS look behind you and check the back seat before you leave your vehicle. It never hurts to be safe. It just might save a life.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
What is that? Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo
Former unit road engineer files whistleblower lawsuit against Angelina County, commissioner
Former unit road engineer files whistleblower lawsuit against Angelina County, commissioner
Nacogdoches police seeking information on fatal hit-and-run
Gattefosse groundbreaking in Lufkin.
France’s Gattefossé breaks ground on new Lufkin manufacturing facility
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods

Latest News

Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
KTRE First Alert Thursday Webcast
Staying hot and mainly dry as we flirt with the century mark in the next week