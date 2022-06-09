Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! We’ll see a fair mix of sun and clouds this afternoon as highs range in the hot lower to middle 90s. Very spotty showers and maybe a stray thunderstorm is possible this afternoon thanks to a stalled front along our eastern and northern counties. Coverage for this rain will not be great, but we’ll take any drops we can get at this point. Temperatures will steadily climb over the remainder of the week, with some areas potentially climbing upwards of 97 degrees for Friday with sunshine and continued south winds. Even hotter by the weekend as afternoon temperatures will likely range in the middle to upper 90s, but heat index values will easily exceed the 100 degree mark, so please be safe and stay hydrated while out in the heat. For now, it does not look like much relief from this hot weather is in the near future, as highs will remain in the middle to upper 90s for the start of next week as well. Folks, remember how hot car interiors can get. ALWAYS look behind you and check the back seat before you leave your vehicle. It never hurts to be safe. It just might save a life.

