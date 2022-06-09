Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Uvalde superintendent says district to hire more police

A man prays at a makeshift memorial in front of the Robb Elementary sign in Uvalde. (Source: Associated Press)(Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
UVALDE, Texas (AP) - The superintendent of the Texas school district where 19 students and two teachers were fatally shot says the district will hire more police officers in the fall but released no information about the investigation.

During a sometimes contentious news conference Thursday, Uvalde school district officials said they wouldn’t answer any questions about the investigation or personnel matters.

When Superintendent Hal Harrell was asked if he still trusts the school district’s police chief, Pete Arredondo, he declined to answer, saying “that’s personnel.”

Critics have suggested that Arredondo, who was in charge of the law enforcement response during the May 24 attack, waited too long before agents entered the locked classroom where the gunman was holed up and killed him.

