Advertisement

WebXtra: Pilot introduces East Texas children to air travel

By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - KTRE’s Mariela Gonzales spoke with pilot Carl Bandy before take-off at the A. L. Mangham Jr. Regional Airport introducing kids to the fun of flying.

The 4 States Youth Flyers’ founder, Carl Bandy, brought his own plane, a Cessna 182 Q, saying “we’re just having fun today, everybody wants to become a pilot after they leave here”.

The Texarkana-based non-profit organization, 4 States Youth Flyers, partnered with Clyde Partin Monument Company of Cushing offering free flights for families allowing them an opportunity to see a different view of their town.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

