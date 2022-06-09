WebXtra: Pilot introduces East Texas children to air travel

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - KTRE’s Mariela Gonzales spoke with pilot Carl Bandy before take-off at the A. L. Mangham Jr. Regional Airport introducing kids to the fun of flying.

The 4 States Youth Flyers’ founder, Carl Bandy, brought his own plane, a Cessna 182 Q, saying “we’re just having fun today, everybody wants to become a pilot after they leave here”.

The Texarkana-based non-profit organization, 4 States Youth Flyers, partnered with Clyde Partin Monument Company of Cushing offering free flights for families allowing them an opportunity to see a different view of their town.

