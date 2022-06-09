Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

‘We’ve never seen one this big’: Angler breaks 44-year record by reeling in giant carp

Maryland angler Logan Kurhmann, 24, has broken a 44-year-old record after catching a giant carp...
Maryland angler Logan Kurhmann, 24, has broken a 44-year-old record after catching a giant carp while fishing on the shores of Chesapeake Bay.(Maryland Department of Natural Resources)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (Gray News) - An angler in Maryland broke a record that stood for 44 years after catching a giant carp in the area of Chesapeake Bay.

Logan Kurhmann, 24, snagged a common carp on June 4 that came in at 49 pounds.

On Tuesday, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources confirmed the record-setting catch.

Kuhrmann said he caught the carp while bass fishing in the Susquehanna Flats. He was using a spinning tackle with a plastic worm and thought he hooked either a flathead or blue catfish at first.

After a few minutes, the enormous carp was then hauled onto the boat and into a live well.

“We’ve seen some really big ones up in the Flats, but we’ve never seen one this big ever,” Kuhrmann said. “The bass fishing wasn’t great, but this made my week.”

Officials said the catch was certified and verified by a DNR biologist. The previous state record was 44.4 pounds and held by Jimmy Lake with a fish caught off Morgantown Beach in 1978.

The department said it maintains state records for sport fish in four divisions: Atlantic, Chesapeake, Nontidal and Invasive. It awards plaques to anglers who achieve record catches.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nacogdoches police seeking information on fatal hit-and-run
Kelli Hagan missing, last seen Monday night in Buna
14-year-old reported missing from Jasper County
Lines of cars waited for the opening of the new Patrick Mahomes-owned Whataburger in Kansas...
Patrick Mahomes opens first Whataburger in Kansas City
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
What is that? Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo
Former unit road engineer files whistleblower lawsuit against Angelina County, commissioner
Former unit road engineer files whistleblower lawsuit against Angelina County, commissioner

Latest News

Tri-County Meals On Wheels continues to struggle due to inflation
Gladewater Rodeo
85th Gladewater Rodeo hosts competitors from across the nation
CR 285 Bridge Replacement
Smith County road near Lake Tyler set to be closed for bridge replacement
Mayfair Building Restoration
City of Tyler approves $1.5 million to repair Mayfair Building
Former unit road engineer files whistleblower lawsuit against Angelina County, commissioner
Former unit road engineer files whistleblower lawsuit against Angelina County, commissioner