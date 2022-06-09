Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Woman, 3 children injured in Lufkin rollover crash

Sgt. Eddie Ibarra, left, and Lt. Travis Strickland investigate an accident scene Thursday...
Sgt. Eddie Ibarra, left, and Lt. Travis Strickland investigate an accident scene Thursday afternoon on John Redditt Drive.((Source: Lufkin Police Department))
By Christian Terry
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A woman and three children were injured after a crash in Lufkin Thursday.

According to Lufkin police, the woman was southbound in the 1000 block of John Redditt Drive near Lockheed Martin around 3 p.m. when her Suburban left the road for an unknown reason.

Police said the vehicle barrel-rolled several times before crashing through a private-property gate. It then rolled several more times before coming to rest upright in a brushy field.

The woman and two of the children ages 5 and 8 were ejected from the vehicle while the third child, a 1-year-old, remained inside the SUV due to a car seat, according to witnesses. They were taken by ambulance to local hospitals with unknown injuries.

Police said as of 5 p.m., the woman and 5-year-old were being flown to out-of-town hospitals for further treatment.

A crash investigator estimated that the vehicle rolled at least seven times based on evidence at the scene. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former unit road engineer files whistleblower lawsuit against Angelina County, commissioner
Former unit road engineer files whistleblower lawsuit against Angelina County, commissioner
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
What is that? Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo
Nacogdoches police seeking information on fatal hit-and-run
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
Gattefosse groundbreaking in Lufkin.
France’s Gattefossé breaks ground on new Lufkin manufacturing facility

Latest News

Jon Decker, White House Correspondent and Senior National Editor for Gray Television
Jon Decker discusses Summit of the Americas plans to curb immigration
Curtis Traylor-Harris, 34, of Tyler
Paper trail points out questions regarding jailed Smith County constable
Jon Decker discusses Summit of the Americas plans to curb immigration
Jon Decker discusses Summit of the Americas plans to curb immigration
Rick Klein, ABC News political director. (Source: KLTV Staff)
ABC News political director says upcoming Jan. 6 hearing is ‘opening argument’