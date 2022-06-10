Armed stranger shows up at Jasper County church service

JASPER, Texas (KTRE) - After a church member spotted a stranger armed with what appeared to be a handgun at a Wednesday night service, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is urging local church congregations to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

The incident occurred at a church in the Evadale area Wednesday night, according to Karli Cherry, the public information officer for the Jasper Sheriff’s Office.

“In this day and age with all the recent mass shootings like the one in Uvalde, we thought it would be a good idea to put the word out for church members to be vigilant and aware of their surroundings,” Cherry said.

About halfway through the service, a young white male came in and sat in the very back row. Cherry said the church’s sound technician reported that he could see a handgun sticking out of the man’s pocket.

Cherry said the church is in a small community, and none of its members recognized the young man, who was wearing shorts and a T-shirt. The man did not talk to anyone at the church, and he walked out when members stood up.

The man was gone by the time Jasper County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the church, Cherry said.

Cherry said if church members at area churches see anything suspicious, they should call 911 or the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office. The number for the sheriff’s office is (409) 384-5417.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.