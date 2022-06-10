Boy Scouts documentary investigates history of abuse allegations
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Academy Award-nominated director Irene Taylor spoke with East Texas Now on Friday to discuss her new documentary, Leave No Trace: A Hidden History of the Boy Scouts. The film takes an in-depth look at the Boy Scouts of America as Taylor investigates the history of accusations of abuse leveled by members against the organization.
