Friday’s Weather: Isolated rain chances today. Most will be hot and dry

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! We’re off to another muggy start in the lower to middle 70s with partly cloudy skies. Plenty of sunshine on tap for our afternoon as highs range in the hot lower to middle 90s. A cluster of storms in southern Oklahoma will attempt to clip our northern and northeastern counties later this morning into the early afternoon. Rain coverage will likely not be great, but a few pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall and strong gusty winds will be possible if storms can actually make into our neck of the woods. Temperatures will continue to climb by the weekend as afternoon temperatures will likely range in the middle to upper 90s, but heat index values will easily exceed the 100 degree mark, so please be safe and stay hydrated while out in the heat. For now, it does not look like much relief from this hot weather is in the near future, as highs will remain in the middle to upper 90s for the majority of next week as well. Folks, remember how hot car interiors can get. ALWAYS look behind you and check the back seat before you leave your vehicle. It never hurts to be safe. It just might save a life.

