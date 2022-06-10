Sweltering heat on tap for this second weekend of June in east Texas

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We will be dealing with a hot and scorching weekend in the Piney Woods as warm, humid mornings give way to hot afternoons. Morning lows will be in the muggy 70′s before abundant sunshine and southerly breezes allow temperatures to climb into the upper 90′s, which is eight-to-ten degrees above average for this time of year.

It should be noted that the record highs are right around the century mark in the days ahead. We will be making a run at the century mark this weekend and early next week when the heat dome will be overhead, limiting cloud cover and allowing the heat to bake east Texas.

The combination of the heat and humidity will put our heat index, or feels like temperatures, in that 105-degree range each afternoon. That has prompted the issuance of a Heat Advisory for many of our deep east Texas counties, including Angelina and Nacogdoches, through Saturday. This will likely get extended and expanded for more areas since the heat will be relentless through early next week.

There are some signs that by the latter half of next week, the heat dome will shift to the Ohio River Valley, possibly allowing some deeper moisture and sea breeze showers to enter the equation.

