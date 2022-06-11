Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Group wanting lawmakers to ‘do something’ to curb gun violence marches in downtown Longview

Source: KLTV Staff
Source: KLTV Staff(KLTV Staff)
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - In response to recent gun violence around the country and here in Texas, an East Texas group marched for changes that will save lives.

Longview native Adam Farmer organized a march in Gregg County today to ask lawmakers to “do something” in an effort to curb gun violence in the wake of recent mass shootings.

However, this march wasn’t to ask for guns to be outlawed or to take them away from responsible gun owners. Farmer, a gun owner himself, wants reasonable legislation that will help stop guns from getting in the wrong hands.

Marching in front of the Gregg County Courthouse and around the old downtown area, around four dozen marchers held signs asking for a legislative response to stop future tragedies.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Tad Wheeler Jr., 36
Inmate walks away from Angelina County jail
police lights
Armed stranger shows up at Jasper County church service
Sgt. Eddie Ibarra, left, and Lt. Travis Strickland investigate an accident scene Thursday...
Woman, 3 children injured in Lufkin rollover crash
An OCN is the first of four levels of communication issued by the state’s power grid operator...
ERCOT issues notice ahead of forecasted extreme heat
Kelli Hagan missing, last seen Monday night in Buna
Missing Buna girl found safe in Beaumont

Latest News

Group wanting lawmakers to 'do something' to curb gun violence marches in downtown Longview
Diboll baseball
Error on final out sends Brock to state championship over Diboll
A Dallas Forth-Worth leader in real estate is expanding to East Texas. Ebby Halliday recently...
Ebby Halliday acquires Tyler-based brokerage as part of East Texas expansion
ETFB Distribution
Mobile food pantry comes to Longview