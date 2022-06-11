Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

‘I relive it every day’: Woman violently attacked while working at cell phone store

A woman is recovering after being attacked while working at a Cricket Wireless store in Arizona. (Source: Arizona's Family)
By Kim Powell and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - An Arizona woman is recovering after being a victim of a violent attack while working at a Phoenix-area cell phone store.

Arizona’s Family reports Maria Coronado, 22, was working at a Cricket Wireless store on June 4 when Phoenix police said 33-year-old Michael Cook attacked her and stole cell phones and cash from the store.

“I have stitches from my eyebrow to my nose. I have like two fractured nose bones, and just mentally, I relive it every day,” Coronado said.

Surveillance video of the ordeal shows Coronado asking Cook how she could help him, and then he throws a punch that immediately knocks her to the ground.

At one point in the video, Cook is seen stomping on Coronado’s head. She said she was focusing on covering her face and not passing out.

“It felt like forever. I was screaming, pleading with him, and telling him to stop, but nothing would work. He was just so angry,” Coronado said.

The 22-year-old said she noticed Cook outside of the store throughout that day and he was just periodically opening the door. She said he was a previous customer as she had met him and his mother before but also knew him as a homeless person in the area.

“He was just opening the door to see if I was alone, if somebody was there, or just to catch me alone,” Coronado said. “I thought it was weird, but I just see him too often. I didn’t think he would do something like this.”

After the surveillance video of the attack was released to the public, Phoenix police said Cook’s mother identified him in the video and turned him into the Phoenix Police Department.

“I had met his mom before, and she was really sweet to me,” Coronado said.

Police said Cook admitted to trading the cell phones he stole for drugs. They also said his mother told them that her son is homeless and schizophrenic and not currently on medication.

Coronado said she’s worked with Cricket Wireless for four years, and this is the fourth time she’s been a robbery victim. She has also set up a GoFundMe to help with her medical expenses.

“I just don’t want this to happen to somebody else because it’s a lot to go through mentally and physically. Nobody deserves this at all,” she said.

Copyright 2022 Arizona’s Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. Eddie Ibarra, left, and Lt. Travis Strickland investigate an accident scene Thursday...
Woman, 3 children injured in Lufkin rollover crash
An OCN is the first of four levels of communication issued by the state’s power grid operator...
ERCOT issues notice ahead of forecasted extreme heat
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
James Tad Wheeler Jr., 36
Inmate walks away from Angelina County jail
Former unit road engineer files whistleblower lawsuit against Angelina County, commissioner
Former unit road engineer files whistleblower lawsuit against Angelina County, commissioner

Latest News

A Dallas Forth-Worth leader in real estate is expanding to East Texas. Ebby Halliday recently...
Ebby Halliday acquires Tyler-based brokerage as part of East Texas expansion
ETFB Distribution
Mobile food pantry comes to Longview
Active Shooter Plan
Marshall police chief talks about active shooter response plans
KTRE Facebook weather 8:50-9 p.m.