US Marshall Service assist in arrest of Texas suspect in missing woman’s case

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KWTX) - A Texas man has been arrested in connection to the suspicious death of a missing woman found in Texas City on May 11.

Christopher Lee Maldonado is charged with tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair (human corpse) and an unrelated assault charge.

Authorities arrested Maldonado during a traffic as they believe he is a suspect in the disappearance of Angela Mitchell, a 24-year-old mother who was reported missing on May 5.

In a report by KHOU, Mitchell’s body was found in “the trunk of a sedan parked in front of a house” after being last seen on 4th Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr Street North.

Maldonado is currently being held at the Galveston County Jail with a $200,000 bond.

The investigation is still ongoing.

