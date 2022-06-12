Father of toddler who died from a gunshot wound indicted

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Jaylon Thornton, the father of 22-month-old Zillyana Thornton, has been indicted by the 19th Judicial District Court of McLennan County.

Thornton turned himself in June 14 after being wanted in the girl’s shooting death on May 12.

The man has been charged with injury to a child by omission, police said.

Zillyana Thornton died from a gunshot wound inside a home in the 3500 block of Alta Vista.

Over the weekend, authorities obtained an arrest warrant for Jaylon Thornton on allegations he delayed seeking medical attention for his wounded daughter by about six minutes after she was shot.

Detectives said video evidence revealed Jaylon Thornton was going to take the victim to the hospital but exited the car to retrieve a backpack of marijuana and told a family member to leave with it. The family member left with the marijuana while Thornton waited for Zillyana Thornton’s mother to arrive.

According to police, before leaving for the hospital in the mother’s car, the father once again delayed medical aid by going back into the house to retrieve his house keys.

Medical records and a medical analysis showed Zillyana’s heart was beating for 33 minutes after she was shot, and the autopsy determined that her wounds were not immediately fatal, police said.

“If she had received medical aid earlier, she would have had a better chance for survival,” Waco Police said in a Facebook post.

Investigators had previously arrested Elias J. Espinosa, a relative of the victim, on a third-degree felony charge of tampering with or fabricating evidence.

Detectives learned the gun used in the shooting death of Zillyana was Espinosa’s firearm. Espinosa was arrested on June 10 and charged with Murder. Espinosa will be also be charged with child endangerment.

Espinosa has already bonded out of the McLennan County Jail where he was held on a bond of $100,000 on the Murder charge.

Following the death of Zillyana Thornton at a home in the 3500 block of Alta Vista, police arrested Elias J. Espinosa, a family member of the girl, on a third-degree felony charge of tampering with or fabricating evidence. (KWTX)

The initial investigation revealed Espinosa’s gun was on the couch when the shooting occurred.

Espinosa did not have this weapon stored in a holster nor did it have any other external safeties, and he physically removed himself from its immediate vicinity, failing to supervise the weapon, police said.

An investigation further revealed the gun was stolen in Corpus Christi, Texas, and additional charges are pending.

How the shooting occurred is still under investigation.

