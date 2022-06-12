Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Northbound lanes of US 59 closed near Nacogdoches County weigh station after 18-wheeler rollover

An 18-wheeler rolled over on US Highway 59 in Nacogdoches County Sunday. (Source: TxDOT Lufkin...
An 18-wheeler rolled over on US Highway 59 in Nacogdoches County Sunday. (Source: TxDOT Lufkin Twitter page)(TxDOT Lufkin Twitter page)
By Gary Bass
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Both northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 59 near the Texas Department of Public Safety weigh station in Nacogdoches are closed after an 18-wheeler rollover wreck that occurred Sunday afternoon.

First responders are working at the scene, and Texas Department of Transportation crews are working to get one lane open, according to a tweet from TxDOT’s Lufkin office.

“Motorists should reduce speed and prepare for delays,” the TxDOT tweet stated.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Armed stranger shows up at Jasper County church service
The Amber Alert for 4-year-old Jaiceon Robertson has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled for 4-year-old East Texas boy
James Tad Wheeler Jr., 36
Inmate walks away from Angelina County jail
An OCN is the first of four levels of communication issued by the state’s power grid operator...
ERCOT issues notice ahead of forecasted extreme heat
Sgt. Eddie Ibarra, left, and Lt. Travis Strickland investigate an accident scene Thursday...
Woman, 3 children injured in Lufkin rollover crash

Latest News

Source: Michelle Zenor
Jacksonville area firefighters battling two structure fires on Austin St.
Alex Simonov, the Ukrainian who saved thousands of his countrymen, has come to East Texas to...
Ukrainian minister who saved thousands of countrymen in East Texas to visit friend
BLUEBERRY FESTIVAL KLTV 7 NEWS 6pm 6-11-22
Thousands attend Blueberry Festival in downtown Nacogdoches
The Amber Alert for 4-year-old Jaiceon Robertson has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled for 4-year-old East Texas boy