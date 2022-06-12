Thousands attend Blueberry Festival in downtown Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (EAST TEXAS WEEKEND) - Every second Saturday in June, thousands of people from around East Texas arrive in Nacogdoches for the annual Texas Blueberry Festival.

People walked on the brick streets of downtown Nacogdoches to visit and experience what all the Blueberry Festival had to offer, such as entertainment, food, and hundreds of vendors.

Ruth Adams of Nacogdoches said it has become a tradition to be a part of the festivities while she sold home-baked desserts from B.A. bakery.

“This is fun for us. We do this every year,” Adams said. “This is our second year in a row that we have participated in it. We enjoy coming out here, standing out here in the heat, selling our cupcakes, and seeing all the people.”

For many, it was their first time attending the festival.

“I love it. This is so much fun. I can’t believe there’s so many vendors,” said Warren resident Kamerie Spearman. Miss Teen Blueberry Festival. “This is my first time coming, so I’m just really happy to be here and really grateful for this opportunity.”

This year, the Old Town Pickleball Group had a free event for everyone of all ages to play and learn about the new growing sport at the C.L. Simon Rec Center. They had three different setups used for demonstrations and games.

Member Clifford Lykke said he was instantly hooked after the first time he learned how to play. He described the rules are a mixture of ping pong, racket ball, and tennis combined.

“Today is about raising the public’s awareness about pickleball and that the city and the rec center are behind the growing interest in pickleball,” Lykke said.

