Ukrainian minister who saved thousands of countrymen in East Texas to visit friend

HARLETON, Texas (KLTV) - A Ukrainian minister who saved thousands from a warn torn region of his country has come to East Texas to renew his friendship with a fellow minister.

We told you the story of Alexander Simonov early on in the Russia-Ukraine war and of his friendship with Mark Sartain, a Harleton minister.

This weekend, Simonov and his family finally made their way to East Texas to visit their friend Sartain and say thank you to East Texans who helped them save their countrymen.

Through the efforts of Sartain and others, more than $70,000 was donated to the Simonov group, which went to providing food to refugees and buying vehicles with which they evacuated thousands of trapped countrymen out of the Kyiv area.

Now that Simonov and his family are safe in the United States, Sartain talked with East Texas News about renewing his friendship with Simonov and his family.

