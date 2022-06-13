Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Affidavit: Lufkin man arrested following armed standoff on his property

Justin Kyle Holland, 35
Justin Kyle Holland, 35(Angelina County Sheriff's Office)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KLTV) - A Lufkin man was arrested after a noise complaint escalated into an armed confrontation, according to an arrest affidavit.

Jason Kyle Holland was charged with aggravated assault against a public servant on June 9 with a bond set by the judge at $250,000.

According to the arrest affidavit, on the morning of June 9, at approximately 6:33 a.m., officers from the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office responded to a noise complaint in the 3000 block of Benton Dr.

Officers pulled into the driveway at the home and Holland “aggressively” walked towards the deputies holding a handgun at his side yelling profanities, and according to the affidavit, the officers unholstered their weapons.

Officers repeatedly told Holland to calm down and to put the gun down and Holland refused to cooperate and at one point slightly raised the gun but officers said he did not “point the firearm at any deputy or bystanders at the residence,” according to the affidavit.

The affidavit states the officers moved across the street and were instructed to “neutralize the situation and for deputies to leave the vicinity”.

According to the affidavit, the dash cam footage and audio of Holland “screaming at the deputies insinuating for them to get off the property or they would be harmed by him” showed “it is obvious” Holland was “acting erractic while displaying the firearm.”

Holland posted bond and was released Monday.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Armed stranger shows up at Jasper County church service
An 18-wheeler rolled over on US Highway 59 in Nacogdoches County Sunday. (Source: TxDOT Lufkin...
Northbound lanes of US 59 closed near Nacogdoches County weigh station after 18-wheeler rollover
The Amber Alert for 4-year-old Jaiceon Robertson has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled for 4-year-old East Texas boy
Source: Michelle Zenor
Jacksonville area firefighters battling two structure fires on Austin St.
James Tad Wheeler Jr., 36
Inmate walks away from Angelina County jail

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval saves money at the dealership
Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval could save you money at the dealership
Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval saves money at the dealership
Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval could save you money at the dealership
Source: Michelle Zenor
Jacksonville area firefighters battling two structure fires on Austin St.
Harrison Co. Sheriff's Office looking for those responsible for copper wire theft
Harrison Co. Sheriff's Office looking for those responsible for copper wire theft